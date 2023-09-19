This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts added 0.3% to 157.05.

The European index added 0.4% to 152.45. The Asian index rose 0.2% to 181.24. The Latin American index fell 0.4% to 201.87, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.7% to 288.16.

France's PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 30% to $5.24, and China-based 36Kr Holdings Inc. surged 17% to 88 cents. Orchard Therapeutics PLC, which is based in United Kingdom, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares jumping 13% to $6.77.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, based in Denmark, posted the largest decline, plunging 20% to 48 cents, followed by shares of China's NIO Inc., which plunged 17% to $8.55. Shares of Japan-based Earlyworks Co. Ltd. plunged 17% to 67 cents.

