ADRs Close Higher; Teva Trades Actively

07/28/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 1.8% to 165.99. The European index gained 0.8% to 143.30. The Asian index rose 3.1% to 226.70. The Latin American index rose 2.6% to 219.53. And the emerging-markets index rose 3.8% to 387.19.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. was among the companies whose ADRs traded actively.

BIT Mining Ltd. rose 16% to $5.17 after the company said it is buying 2,500 bitcoin mining machines.

Rio Tinto PLC reported a record first-half profit and more than tripled its midyear payout to shareholders, benefiting from a bull run in commodity prices that has stoked inflation expectations around the world. ADRs rose 4.6% to $86.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s ADRs rose 12% to $9.99 despite somewhat disappointing earnings, after Chief Executive Kåre Schultz told investors on an earnings call that he hoped to resolve the opioid lawsuits facing the company in the next 12 months, Barron's reported.

