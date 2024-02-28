This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 1% to 172.10.

The European index dropped 0.8% to 166.17. The Asian index dropped 1.1% to 201.44. The Latin American index dropped 1.9% to 216.22, while the emerging-markets index dropped 1.5% to 321.06.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, plummeting 23.3% to $1.71, followed by shares of China's XIAO-I Corp., which plunged 15.2% to $2.06. Shares of China-based Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. plunged 14.8% to $1.85.

Australia's Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 47.4% to 70 cents, and China-based AirNet Technology Inc. soared 38.7% to $1.11. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Wt, which is based in United Kingdom, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares rocketing 25.8% to 23 cents.

