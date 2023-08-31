This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 0.9% to 155.88.

The European index fell 1.0% to 152.03. The Asian index dropped 0.3% to 178.71. The Latin American index dropped 2.6% to 198.96, while the emerging-markets index fell 1.4% to 294.69.

Fresh2 Group Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, tumbled 15% to $2.37, followed by shares of China's Puyi Inc., which plunged 14.4% to $5.05. Shares of United Kingdom-based Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC plunged 13.1% to $3.33.

United Kingdom's Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC was the biggest leader during the session, rocketed 60.1% to $7.99, and Israel-based BioLine RX Ltd. climbed 25.9% to $1.75. Lion Group Holding Ltd., which is based in Hong Kong, rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, as shares soared 25.4% to $3.51.

