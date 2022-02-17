Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs Close Lower; Gold Fields Rises

02/17/2022 | 05:36pm EST
International stocks trading in New York closed lower Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 1.6% to 162. The European index declined 1.4% to 148.26. The Asian index was down 1.8% at 205.09. The Latin American index fell 2.4% to 201.29. And the emerging-markets index dropped 1.9% to 345.89.

Gold Fields Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.


E-commerce sites operated by China's Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were included on the U.S. government's latest "notorious markets" list of entities that allegedly sell or facilitate the sale of counterfeit goods. The U.S. trade representative's office said Thursday the two companies were among the 42 online markets and 35 physical markets that are reported to engage in or facilitate a substantial market for counterfeit goods or copyright privacy. Alibaba's ADRs closed 0.9% lower at $124.43, while Tencent, whose unsponsored ADRs trade in New York over the counter, closed 0.6% lower at $60.63.


Gold Fields Ltd. reported a rise in net profit for 2021 on higher production. The South African gold mining company said it produced 631,000 ounces of gold equivalent in the fourth quarter and 2.34 million ounces of gold equivalent for the year, in line with prior guidance. The company said it expects gold equivalent production to range from 2.25 million ounces to 2.29 million ounces in 2022, while total capital expenditure for the year is expected to be range from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Its ADRs rose 5.9% to $12.79.


--WSJ Staff


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-17-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.90% 124.43 Delayed Quote.5.70%
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED 0.48% 181 End-of-day quote.3.94%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.59% 479 Delayed Quote.4.25%
