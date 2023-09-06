This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.2% to 155.97.

The European index fell 0.1% to 151.25. The Asian index fell 0.2% to 180.84. The Latin American index fell 0.8% to 197.25, while the emerging-markets index declined 1% to 294.07.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., based in Hong Kong, posted the largest decline, plummeting 23% to $2.26, followed by shares of France's EDAP TMS S.A., which plunged 13% to $6.50. Shares of China-based Lixiang Education Holding Co. Ltd. plunged 12% to 28 cents.

China's FLJ Group Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 25% to 25 cents, and China-based Leju Holdings Ltd. surged 12% to $2.28. Kazia Therapeutics Ltd., which is based in Australia, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares surging 11% to $1.12.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-23 1748ET