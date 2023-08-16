This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.8%, to 152.62.

The European index dropped 0.5%, to 149.99. The Asian index fell 1.3%, to 172.49. The Latin American index gained 0.6%, to 196.31, while the emerging-markets index fell 0.7%, to 287.52.

Nano Labs Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, plunging 12%, to $1.06, followed by shares of Hong Kong's uCloudlink Group Inc., which plunged 11%, to $2.74. Shares of China-based Missfresh Ltd. fell 9.9%, to $1.63.

The U.K.'s COMPASS Pathways PLC was the biggest leader during the session, surging 18%, to $9.05, and Hong Kong-based Graphex Group Ltd. jumped 16%, to $1.39. Opthea Ltd., which is based in Australia, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares adding 9.1%, to $3.17.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

