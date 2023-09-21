This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Thursday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts dropped 1.6% to 153.87.

The European index declined 1.4% to 150.72. The Asian index dropped 1.7% to 175.25. The Latin American index declined 2.8% to 196.82, while the emerging-markets index dropped 2.1% to 279.15.

QuantaSing Group Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, plummeting 33.5% to $2.26, followed by shares of Hong Kong's Studio City International Holdings Ltd., which plunged 13.1% to $5.52. Shares of China-based Secoo Holding Ltd. tumbled 11.8% to 30 cents.

Sweden's Calliditas Therapeutics AB was the biggest leader during the session, surging 16.1% to $19.01, and Netherlands-based Pharming Group N.V. jumped 14.7% to $15.98. Gravitas Education Holdings Inc., which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares jumping 13.0% to $16.50.

