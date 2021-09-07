ADRs Close Mostly Higher; Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Forward Pharma Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.04% to 169.15. The Asian index increased 0.8% to 233.01. The Latin American index improved 0.2% to 206.95. And the emerging-markets index rose 1% to 391.45.

The European index declined 0.6% to 146.47.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC and Forward Pharma A/S were among the companies whose ADRs traded actively.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics's ADRs rose 29% to $6.37 after the company said it entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of Roche Holding AG, to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies to treat multiple oncology indications.

Forward Pharma's ADRs closed 20% lower at $6.35 after the company said the European Patent Office's technical appeal board dismissed the Forward's appeal of a previous decision to revoke its EP2801355 patent.

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to spend $9 billion over the next decade to build factories for electric-car batteries as it gears up to sell two million electric cars annually by the end of the decade. ADRs rose 1.3% to $181.64.

