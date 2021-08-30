ADRs Close Mostly Higher; Alibaba, Shell Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.1% to 166.29. The Asian index improved 0.4% to 222.32. And the emerging-markets index increased 0.4% to 376.52.

Meanwhile, the European index eased 0.1% to 146.62 and the Latin American index declined 0.3% to 211.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Royal Dutch Shell PLC were among the companies whose ADRs traded actively.

China has a new rule for the country's hundreds of millions of young gamers: No online videogames during the school week, and one hour a day on Fridays, weekends and public holidays. Widening regulatory crackdowns have caused some investors to rethink their portfolios. Individual investors, however, have used the fall in at least one company -- the U.S.-traded American depositary receipts for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- as a buying opportunity. Individual investors purchased a net $550.7 million of Alibaba shares in the past month ended Friday, according to data from Vanda Research's VandaTrack, making it the third-most purchased stock by the group during the period. Alibaba's ADRs closed 1.8% higher at $162.29.

Energy companies were assessing the health of refineries, pipelines, petrochemical plants and offshore oil platforms along the central Gulf of Mexico on Monday, after Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana. Royal Dutch Shell PLC's Class B ADRs closed down 0.9% at $39.51.

Galapagos NV on Monday said co-founder and Chief Executive Onno van de Stolpe plans to retire. He will stay on as CEO until a successor is appointed, the company said, adding its supervisory board has initiated an external search for a successor. ADRs closed 1.7% lower at $54.97.

