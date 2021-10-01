ADRs Close Mostly Higher, Oil Majors Trade Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.01% to 159.13. The European index improved 0.2% to 140.62. And the Latin American index rose 2% to 189.65.

The Asian index declined 0.5% to 213.99. And the emerging-markets index declined 0.2% to 351.60.

Oil majors were among the companies whose ADRs traded actively.

Oil futures rallied at the end of a volatile session on Friday as OPEC+ is expected to increase supply. Futures for U.S. crude oil rose 1.1% to $75.88. BP PLC rose 1% to $27.60; Eni Spa improved 0.4% to $26.85; Royal Dutch Shell PLC's Class B ADRs rose 1.5% to $44.93; and TotalEnergies SE improved 0.3% to $48.05.

Toyota Motor Corp. outsold General Motors Co. in the U.S. for the second consecutive quarter. The Japanese auto maker is now in a position to overtake GM for the year, having exceeded its rival's U.S. sales total for the first nine months.

Sales of Toyota-branded vehicles in Japan fell 37.7%, the first sales decline for Toyota Motor Corp.'s flagship brand in 12 months. ADRs closed down 0.1% at $177.62.

