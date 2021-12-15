Log in
ADRs Close Mostly Higher; Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Traded Actively

12/15/2021 | 05:47pm EST
International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1% to 157.44. The European index rose 1.3% to 142.59. The Asian index increased 0.6% to 206.29. And the Latin American index was up 0.5% at 176.13.

Meanwhile, the emerging-markets index eased 0.1% to 335.45.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline PLC were among those whose ADRs traded actively.

Banco Santander SA plans to spend around $6 billion on digital transformation and technology in Latin America over the next two years. Santander said the region accounts for about 40% of its profit. ADRs closed down 0.3% at $2.98.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Wednesday that a single booster dose of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate delivered consistently strong immune responses. Preliminary results from a clinical trial looking at the safety and immunogenicity of the booster shot showed that neutralizing antibodies increased across all primary vaccines received. The companies said they are now testing the ability of the shot to cross-neutralize against the Omicron variant. A Phase 3 trial continues, with results expected in the first quarter of 2022. Sanofi's ADRs rose 2.6% to $49.30, and Glaxo's rose 1.8% to $43.66. 

 
 -- WSJ Staff

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-15-21 1747ET

HOT NEWS