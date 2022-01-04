Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs Close Mostly Higher; Toyota Trades Actively

01/04/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.4% to 162.63. The European index edged up 0.2% to 147.64. And the Asian index rose 0.8% to 212.78.

Meanwhile, the Latin American index declined 0.2% to 178.52, and the emerging-markets index eased 0.04% to 345.76.

Toyota Motor Corp. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that many children with weakened immune systems get a booster from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE four weeks after their second shot. The agency issued the recommendation Tuesday for moderately and severely immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11 years. It also said that people who received the vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech should receive a booster dose five months after their second shot, shortening the timeline by a month. The decisions follow the Food and Drug Administration's authorization of both measures on Monday. BioNTech's ADRs closed down 3.4% at $224.09.

Novartis AG said Tuesday that a U.S. appeals court has upheld the exclusivity of its multiple-sclerosis blockbuster drug Gilenya. "With this decision, Novartis confirms that it expects no generic versions of Gilenya in the U.S. market for at least the next two years," it said. ADRs closed 0.5% lower at $87.47.

Toyota Motor Corp. has for the first time overtaken General Motors Co. as the U.S.'s top-selling car company by annual sales, a change prompted largely by a global computer-chip shortage that dealt an uneven blow to the car business. ADRs rose 7% to a $199.19 record closing, according to FactSet (Based on available data back to March 15, 1982). 

 
 -- WSJ Staff

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONTECH SE -3.35% 224.09 Delayed Quote.-10.07%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 7.47% 65.74 Delayed Quote.4.33%
NOVARTIS AG 0.17% 80.47 Delayed Quote.0.06%
PFIZER, INC. -3.74% 54.53 Delayed Quote.-4.06%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 3.26% 9490 End-of-day quote.3.26%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 6.13% 2234.5 End-of-day quote.6.13%
Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 21236.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.39% Lower at 103513.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.14% Higher at 53016.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.34% Lower at 85285.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.03% to 90.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pADRs Close Mostly Higher; Toyota Trades Actively
DJ
05:06pDow posts closing record high for 2nd day, boosted by banks
RE
03:07pNasdaq, S&P 500 fall with growth shares; banks boost Dow
RE
01:45pLucid plans to enter European markets this year
RE
01:10pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.83% Higher at 4367.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent to cut stake in Singapore tech group Sea
2Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
3Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
4Wall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
5Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?

HOT NEWS