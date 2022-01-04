ADRs Close Mostly Higher; Toyota Trades Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.4% to 162.63. The European index edged up 0.2% to 147.64. And the Asian index rose 0.8% to 212.78.

Meanwhile, the Latin American index declined 0.2% to 178.52, and the emerging-markets index eased 0.04% to 345.76.

Toyota Motor Corp. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that many children with weakened immune systems get a booster from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE four weeks after their second shot. The agency issued the recommendation Tuesday for moderately and severely immunocompromised children aged 5 to 11 years. It also said that people who received the vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech should receive a booster dose five months after their second shot, shortening the timeline by a month. The decisions follow the Food and Drug Administration's authorization of both measures on Monday. BioNTech's ADRs closed down 3.4% at $224.09.

Novartis AG said Tuesday that a U.S. appeals court has upheld the exclusivity of its multiple-sclerosis blockbuster drug Gilenya. "With this decision, Novartis confirms that it expects no generic versions of Gilenya in the U.S. market for at least the next two years," it said. ADRs closed 0.5% lower at $87.47.

Toyota Motor Corp. has for the first time overtaken General Motors Co. as the U.S.'s top-selling car company by annual sales, a change prompted largely by a global computer-chip shortage that dealt an uneven blow to the car business. ADRs rose 7% to a $199.19 record closing, according to FactSet (Based on available data back to March 15, 1982).

