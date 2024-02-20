This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower Tuesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.1% to 171.29.

The European index rose 0.1% to 165.46. The Asian index dropped 0.6% to 199.51. The Latin American index added 0.7% to 220.17, while the emerging-markets index declined 0.5% to 321.29.

Earlyworks Co. Ltd., based in Japan, posted the largest decline, cratering 26.9% to 71 cents, followed by shares of China's Quhuo Ltd., which fell 21.4% to $1.36. Shares of Japan-based Lead Real Estate Co. Ltd. declined 21.0% to $4.10.

China's Jianzhi Education Technology Group Co. Ltd. was the biggest gainer during the session, soaring 40.2% to $2.88. Hong Kong-based Lion Group Holding Ltd. rocketed 28.7% to $1.48. Cango Inc., which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Tuesday, with shares surging 15.5% to $1.42.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

