  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs Close Mostly Lower; IHG Trades Actively

10/22/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.01% to 166.53, and the European index improved 0.5% to 147.55.

Meanwhile, the Asian index declined 0.6% to 225.93. The Latin American index fell 0.6% to 178.67, and the emerging-markets index declined 0.8% to 373.53.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC was among those companies whose ADRs traded actively.

U.S. prosecutors have determined that Ericsson AB has violated the terms of a $1.06 billion settlement agreement reached in 2019 over allegations of bribery in five countries, the Swedish telecom company said Friday. The company received correspondence from the U.S. Justice Department stating that the company had breached the agreement by failing to provide certain documents and information related to the settlement. ADRs fell 2.9% to $11.58.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC said Friday that its revenue per available room increased 66% in the third quarter on year, but that it was 21% below 2019 levels. Third-quarter RevPAR was 9.9% below 2019 levels in the Americas, 30% below in Greater China, and 43% lower in EMEAA--which includes Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Oceania. ADRs fell 2.5% to $67.80.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1744ET

