ADRs Close Mostly Lower, RedHill Biopharma Closes at Record Low

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly lower on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts declined 0.8% to 162.53. The European index fell 1.5% to 144.37. The Latin American index declined 0.3% to 169.85. And the emerging-markets index eased 0.1% to 360.86.

Meanwhile, the Asian index improved 0.1% to 220.36.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively. The company's ADRs closed at a record low $2.83, down 27% for the day, after it said an underwritten public offering of 4.7 million ADRs priced for proceeds of $15.5 million.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared Covid-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE, and from Moderna Inc. for all adults, setting the stage for extra doses to become a regular part of vaccination. The shots could go into broad use shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signs off. BioNTech's ADRs rose 6% to $289.75.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index will get four new constituents: China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co., ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., JD.com Inc. and NetEase Inc. JD.com's ADRs rose 3.9% to $91.55, and NetEase's 2.8% to $115.55.

A disappointing growth forecast from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. drove down the internet giant's ADRs while those of rival JD.com Inc. rose. JD.com posted better-than-expected results in the most recent period. Alibaba, meanwhile, cut growth expectations for the current business year, blaming higher competition and a slowdown in consumer spending. Alibaba closed down 2.3% at $140.34.

