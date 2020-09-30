Log in
ADRs End Higher

09/30/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

By Allison Prang

International stocks trading in New York rose Wednesday.

Tuniu Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.8% to 134.50. The European index was about flat at 111.24, the Asian index improved 1.6% to 199.02, the Latin American index rose 2% to 138.56 and the emerging markets index increased 2.6% to 349.77.

ADRs of Tuniu rose 27% to $1.18. The company earlier Wednesday said its board authorized a share buyback program. Tuniu, over the next year, can buy back up to $10 million worth of shares.

ADRs of Alibaba rose 6.2% to $293.98. The company said its cloud computing business would probably make a profit this fiscal year. It said the move to utilize online business tools was accelerated by the pandemic.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

