ADRs End Higher

By Allison Prang

International stocks trading in New York rose Wednesday.

Tuniu Corp. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.8% to 134.50. The European index was about flat at 111.24, the Asian index improved 1.6% to 199.02, the Latin American index rose 2% to 138.56 and the emerging markets index increased 2.6% to 349.77.

ADRs of Tuniu rose 27% to $1.18. The company earlier Wednesday said its board authorized a share buyback program. Tuniu, over the next year, can buy back up to $10 million worth of shares.

ADRs of Alibaba rose 6.2% to $293.98. The company said its cloud computing business would probably make a profit this fiscal year. It said the move to utilize online business tools was accelerated by the pandemic.

