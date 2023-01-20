Advanced search
ADRs End Higher; ABB, Dr. Reddy's Trade Actively

01/20/2023 | 05:41pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1% to 154.86. The Asian index climbed 1.7% to 185.63, while the emerging-markets index also gained 1.7%, to 312.19. The European index rose 0.6% to 146.88. The Latin American index edged up 0.3% to 194.89.

ABB Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Swiss technology company gained 1.5% after it said it would sell its power-conversion division to Taiwan's AcBel Polytech Inc. for $505 million.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. ticked up 0.3% after the pharmaceutical company said it successfully completed the full set of clinical studies of its proposed rituximab biosimilar candidate, DRL_RI, for filing in markets such as the U.S., Europe and other regions.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 1.27% 31.07 Delayed Quote.9.34%
ACBEL POLYTECH INC. 1.72% 29.65 End-of-day quote.-0.67%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.00% 547.775 Real-time Quote.8.98%
