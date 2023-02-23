Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, AstraZeneca Trade Actively

02/23/2023 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.5% to 150.84. The European index ticked up 0.5% to 146.56. The Asian index moved up 0.5% to 174.17. The Latin American index gained 1.3% to 192.14, while the emerging-markets index rose 1.1% to 290.76.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Chinese e-commerce giant slipped 0.7% after it reported lackluster sales growth in the October-December quarter, highlighting the financial toll of Beijing's heavy-handed Covid-control regime and pressure from competition.

AstraZeneca PLC moved down 0.7% after the pharmaceutical giant said it signed for an exclusive license agreement with KYM Biosciences Inc. for a gastric cancer treatment with an upfront payment of $63 million.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.65% 94.16 Delayed Quote.7.59%
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.12% 11210 Delayed Quote.2.51%
Latest news
05:41pCentury : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:41pGranite Point Mortgage Trust : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:41pCrescent Capital BDC, Inc. and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. Announce Election Deadline for FCRD Stockholders to Elect Form of Consideration
BU
05:40pBeyond meat exec - while growth of category has slowed, due in p…
RE
05:39pBeyond meat exec - total operating expense is expected to be $25…
RE
05:39pRevolve Group : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:39pNlight : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:39pAltair Engineering : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:39p0item 7-management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
05:39pLongtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. weekly jobless claims fall ; fourth-quarter growth trimmed
2Nvidia cheer ripples through chips as investors assess Fed minutes
3'Stubborn' food inflation leaves U.S. shoppers with slim appetite for o..
4Alibaba Group Announces December Quarter 2022 Results
5Moderna and Merck Announce mRNA-4157/V940, an Investigational Personali..

HOT NEWS