ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Eni Trade Actively

01/12/2023 | 05:52pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 1.5% to 152.91. The European index gained 1.1% to 145.94. The Asian index climbed 2.3% to 181.00. The Latin American index gained 1.5% to 195.25, while the emerging-markets index moved up 1.6% to 305.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Chinese e-commerce giant lost 1.6% following a report by Reuters that said the company sold a 3.1% stake worth $125 million in India's digital payments company Paytm via a block deal.

Eni SpA rose 2.3% after the energy company, through Vår Energi, was awarded 12 new exploration licenses, of which five are operatorships, in Norway.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1751ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -1.63% 113.15 Delayed Quote.30.57%
ENI SPA 1.24% 14.416 Delayed Quote.7.18%
VAR ENERGI 0.60% 31.73 Real-time Quote.-6.14%
HOT NEWS