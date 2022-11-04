Advanced search
News
ADRs End Higher, Alibaba and AstraZeneca Trade Actively

11/04/2022 | 07:01pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 3.7% to 128.80. The European index moved up 3.4% to 125.90. The Asian index gained 4.3% to 142.23. The Latin American index advanced 2.7% to 195.06, while the emerging-markets index climbed 4.4% to 246.64.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Chinese e-commerce company gained 7.1% following a report that U.S. audit officials have completed the first round of on-site inspection of U.S.-listed Chinese companies.

Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca PLC rose 1.8% after nirsevimab, a treatment for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus, a lower respiratory tract disease in infants, was approved in the European Union.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1901ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 7.05% 69.81 Delayed Quote.-41.23%
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.56% 10742 Delayed Quote.23.78%
HOT NEWS