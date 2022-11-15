Advanced search
ADRs End Higher, Alibaba and BioLineRx Trade Actively

11/15/2022 | 05:44pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 2.2% to 138.16. The European index climbed 1% to 132.71. The Asian index advanced 4.7% to 160.01. The Latin American index moved up 0.4% to 189.31, while the emerging-markets index gained 4.9% to 273.72.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The Chinese e-commerce company gained 11%, part of broader rally among U.S.-listed Chinese stocks after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping restored dialogue ahead of a G-20 summit in Indonesia.

Pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company BioLineRx Ltd. edged down 4.7% after widening its loss in the third quarter.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED 11.17% 79.3 Delayed Quote.-39.95%
BIOLINERX LTD. 4.97% 0.169 End-of-day quote.-60.88%
