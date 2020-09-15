Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Indexes & Markets

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Higher; AnPac Bio-Medical, RSA Insurance Trade Actively

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/15/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday as technology shares extended a rally that started late last week and boosted the broad U.S. stock indexes.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.9% to 138.33. The European index improved 0.6% to 115.44. The Asian index increased 1.4% to 200.64. And the emerging-markets index rose 1.8% to 355.05. However, the Latin American index notched 0.1% lower to 153.20.

ADRs of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. jumped 4.5% on Tuesday after the company said it entered into a noteworthy sales contract in mid-August with Beijing Yuan Jian Health Management Co. in China for its newly launched immunology test, AnPac Defense Medical Examination. The biotechnology company said Beijing Yuan Jian Health Management had already been a client for the past two years.

RSA Insurance Group PLC's ADRs, which trade over the counter, rose 4.3% after the insurer said Tuesday that it expects a ruling by the U.K. High Court over business interruption claims from the coronavirus pandemic to result in 104 million pounds ($133.6 million) in further payouts.

ADRs of Bayer AG, which trade over the counter, rose 2.4% on Tuesday after the company said it will pay $10.9 billion to settle all the cases though the company said it must separately finalize deals with each law firm representing Roundup plaintiffs. Bayer is also working to revise a plan to try to capture the liability from anyone who sues over its Roundup weedkiller in the future.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:34pADRs End Higher; AnPac Bio-Medical, RSA Insurance Trade Actively
DJ
04:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Finish Higher as Tech Shares Extend Rally
DJ
03:47pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Tech Shares Extend Rally
DJ
01:08pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Tech Shares Extend Rally
DJ
12:10pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 at three-week high on miners; Mid-caps boosted by insurance stocks
RE
11:27aWhy Did Stock Markets Rebound From Covid in -2-
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIKOLA CORPORATION : GM encouraged by global recovery, but not interested in 'short-term pop' for stock - CEO
2FAURECIA SE : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash
3Pandemic's "great reset" pushes energy firms toward renewables, hydrogen - execs
4READY CAPITAL CORPORATION : READY CAPITAL CORPORATION : Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : How ByteDance's CEO balked at selling TikTok's U.S. business

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group