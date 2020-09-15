ADRs End Higher; AnPac Bio-Medical, RSA Insurance Trade Actively

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday as technology shares extended a rally that started late last week and boosted the broad U.S. stock indexes.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.9% to 138.33. The European index improved 0.6% to 115.44. The Asian index increased 1.4% to 200.64. And the emerging-markets index rose 1.8% to 355.05. However, the Latin American index notched 0.1% lower to 153.20.

ADRs of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. jumped 4.5% on Tuesday after the company said it entered into a noteworthy sales contract in mid-August with Beijing Yuan Jian Health Management Co. in China for its newly launched immunology test, AnPac Defense Medical Examination. The biotechnology company said Beijing Yuan Jian Health Management had already been a client for the past two years.

RSA Insurance Group PLC's ADRs, which trade over the counter, rose 4.3% after the insurer said Tuesday that it expects a ruling by the U.K. High Court over business interruption claims from the coronavirus pandemic to result in 104 million pounds ($133.6 million) in further payouts.

ADRs of Bayer AG, which trade over the counter, rose 2.4% on Tuesday after the company said it will pay $10.9 billion to settle all the cases though the company said it must separately finalize deals with each law firm representing Roundup plaintiffs. Bayer is also working to revise a plan to try to capture the liability from anyone who sues over its Roundup weedkiller in the future.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com