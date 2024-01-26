This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.4% to 167.62.

The European index added 0.8% to 163.05. The Asian index declined 0.2% to 192.46. The Latin American index added 1.3% to 219.74, while the emerging-markets index rose 0.4% to 313.59.

United Kingdom's Argo Blockchain PLC was the biggest leader during the session and rocketed 22% to $2.29, and Germany-based MorphoSys surged 17% to $11.52. Addex Therapeutics, which is based in Switzerland, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares that surged 16% to $12.16.

Yoshitsu, based in Japan, posted the largest decline, and tumbled 61% to 31 cents, followed by shares of Hong Kong's Graphex Group, which cratered 32% to 56 cents. Shares of Australia-based Mobilicom plunged 24% to $1.39.

