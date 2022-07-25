Log in
ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Barclays Trade Actively

07/25/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 1.1% to 138.59. The European index advanced 1.2% to 130.48. The Asian index ticked up 0.5% to 168.58. The Latin American index jumped 3.3% to 173.90, while the emerging-markets index edged up 1% to 282.02.

AstraZeneca PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The pharmaceutical giant rose 1.4% after the company said that Tezspire has been recommended for approval in the EU for the treatment of severe asthma.

U.K. bank Barclays PLC rose 3.3% after the company said that it expects to start a rescission offer on Aug. 1 in relation to the securities it oversold for around a year in the U.S., which made it book a $540.3 million provision for the first quarter of 2022.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 0.41% 10810 Delayed Quote.24.06%
BARCLAYS PLC 1.82% 160.72 Delayed Quote.-15.59%
