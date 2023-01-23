ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Barclays Trade Actively

By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.6% to 155.74. The European index gained 0.3% to 147.26. The Asian index climbed 1.1% to 187.67. The Latin American index edged up 0.4% to 195.63, while the emerging-markets index moved up 1.6% to 317.17.

AstraZeneca PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively. The pharmaceutical giant moved down 2.2% following its tender offer, through a subsidiary, to purchase all outstanding shares of CinCor Pharma Inc. for $26 a share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $10 a share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission for a baxdrostat product.

British bank Barclays PLC edged up 1.3% after it appointed John Kingman as chair of Barclays Bank UK effective June 1, succeeding Crawford Gillies.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1753ET