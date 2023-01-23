Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Barclays Trade Actively

01/23/2023 | 05:54pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.6% to 155.74. The European index gained 0.3% to 147.26. The Asian index climbed 1.1% to 187.67. The Latin American index edged up 0.4% to 195.63, while the emerging-markets index moved up 1.6% to 317.17.

AstraZeneca PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively. The pharmaceutical giant moved down 2.2% following its tender offer, through a subsidiary, to purchase all outstanding shares of CinCor Pharma Inc. for $26 a share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right of $10 a share in cash payable upon a specified regulatory submission for a baxdrostat product.

British bank Barclays PLC edged up 1.3% after it appointed John Kingman as chair of Barclays Bank UK effective June 1, succeeding Crawford Gillies.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-23-23 1753ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.45% 11038 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.82% 179.88 Delayed Quote.12.55%
CINCOR PHARMA, INC. -0.89% 28.83 Delayed Quote.136.70%
