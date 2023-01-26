ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Diageo Trade Actively

By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.5% to 156.29. The European index ticked up 0.2% to 147.17. The Asian index gained 1.1% to 188.72. The Latin American index moved up 0.4% to 202.01, while the emerging-markets index advanced 1.4% to 319.39.

AstraZeneca PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The pharmaceutical giant slipped 1% after it was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that Evusheld isn't authorized for emergency use in cases of pre-exposure prevention of Covid-19 in the U.S. The company said the decision, until further notice, is due to the sustained high frequency of circulating variants that the treatment doesn't retain in vitro neutralization against.

Diageo PLC slid 5.6% after the liquor maker's first-half performance in the U.S. missed expectations as it reported 3% organic sales growth compared with the 6.4% consensus. North America is the largest market for the company and also has the highest margins.

