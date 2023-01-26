Advanced search
ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Diageo Trade Actively

01/26/2023 | 05:54pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts edged up 0.5% to 156.29. The European index ticked up 0.2% to 147.17. The Asian index gained 1.1% to 188.72. The Latin American index moved up 0.4% to 202.01, while the emerging-markets index advanced 1.4% to 319.39.

AstraZeneca PLC was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The pharmaceutical giant slipped 1% after it was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that Evusheld isn't authorized for emergency use in cases of pre-exposure prevention of Covid-19 in the U.S. The company said the decision, until further notice, is due to the sustained high frequency of circulating variants that the treatment doesn't retain in vitro neutralization against.

Diageo PLC slid 5.6% after the liquor maker's first-half performance in the U.S. missed expectations as it reported 3% organic sales growth compared with the 6.4% consensus. North America is the largest market for the company and also has the highest margins.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-26-23 1753ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -1.54% 10644 Delayed Quote.-3.64%
DIAGEO PLC -5.52% 3472 Delayed Quote.0.68%
