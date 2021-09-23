Log in
ADRs End Higher; BP, Centrica Among Companies Actively Trading

09/23/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1% to 164.10. The European index improved 1.5% to 144.52. The Asian index rose 0.6% to 222.31. And the emerging-markets index notched up 0.4% to 363.74.

However, the Latin American index slipped 0.1% to 192.42.

BP PLC's ADRs rose 2%. The energy company confirmed that it has temporarily closed some of its U.K. gas stations due to fuel-supply issues. BP said some of its retail sites have been hit by delays in the supply chain, which are being caused by an industry-wide shortage of drivers across the U.K.

Centrica PLC's ADRs, which trade over the counter, rose 2.4% as the British Gas owner emerges as a potential beneficiary of the collapse of smaller suppliers, such as Avro Energy and Green Supplier, amid soaring U.K. energy prices, analysts say.

ADRs of Nio Inc. rose 0.9% after the Chinese electric-vehicle company rolled out a new battery on Thursday that uses ternary lithium and lithium-iron phosphate, or LFP, rather than cobalt or nickel, making it less expensive.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-21 1931ET

