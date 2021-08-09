Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

ADRs End Higher; BioNTech, Roche Among Companies Actively Traded

08/09/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.3% to 168.18. The European index ticked up 0.2% to 145.99. The Asian index rose 0.5% to 230.19 and the emerging-markets index rose 0.5% to 230.19. However, the Latin American index slipped 0.3% to 210.23.

ADRs of BioNTech SE jumped 15% after the German pharmaceutical company said Monday that it swung to a profit in the second quarter as revenue soared. Revenue in the three months to June 30 came to 5.31 billion euros ($6.25 billion), far higher than the EUR41.7 million booked the previous year, as BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer Inc. sold millions of their vaccine against Covid-19.

Roche Holding AG's ADRs rose 1.2% after the pharmaceutical company on Monday said that its phase 3 study on the use of Polivy in combination with chemotherapy regimen R-CHP for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma met its primary endpoint.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB's ADRs ticked up 0.9% on Monday after the specialty pharmaceutical company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to setanaxib for the treatment of patients with primary biliary cholangitis, a chronic liver disease.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-21 1944ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:46pDow Jones Industrial Average : S&P dips as energy shares fall
RE
05:44pADRs End Higher; BioNTech, Roche Among Companies Actively Traded
DJ
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.21% to 87.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.19% Lower at 20437.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.17% Higher at 123019.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Lower at 50900.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.36% Higher at 66096.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:37pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.06% Higher at 4177.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.33% Higher at 3624.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.06% Lower at 6813.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slides to 3-week low on China's virus curbs, strong dollar
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
3BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION : BARRICK GOLD: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5WRAPUP 3-Fed officials say tapering is near, advancing discussion on rate hike

HOT NEWS