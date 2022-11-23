Advanced search
ADRs End Higher, Credit Suisse and Glencore Trade Actively

11/23/2022 | 05:35pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.8% to 139.42. The European index increased 0.6% to 135.62, the Asian index rose 1.1% to 159.48, the Latin American index rose 0.7% to 181.49 and the emerging markets index increased 0.9% to 268.45.

Credit Suisse Group AG and Glencore PLC were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Credit Suisse fell 6.4% after the Swiss lender said it expects a fourth-quarter loss before taxes of around CHF1.5 billion ($1.58 billion). The company said net-asset outflows will cause its wealth-management business to slump during the period.

ADRs of Glencore increased 4.4% after the commodity mining and trading company said it has amended a deal to sell its CSA copper mine in Australia to Metals Acquisition Corp. Glencore is now set to receive the $1.1 billion consideration, and it will receive a 1.5% copper net smelter royalty after the sale is complete.

ADRs of United Utilities Group PLC rose 3.1% after the water company said pretax profit increased in the first half on lower net finance expenses, though it swung to a loss on an underlying basis due to macroeconomic conditions.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -6.12% 3.62 Delayed Quote.-56.54%
GLENCORE PLC 2.99% 530.3 Delayed Quote.37.33%
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC 1.79% 1052 Delayed Quote.-5.10%
