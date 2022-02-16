Log in
ADRs End Higher; DRDGOLD Gains After Results

02/16/2022 | 04:45pm EST
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 1.7% to 164.13. The European index edged up 1.4% to 1549.56. The Asian index rose 2.5% to 209.47. The Latin American index ticked up 0.5% to 203.18, while the emerging-markets index advanced 2.8% to 352.70.

DRDGOLD Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The South African gold producer was up 4.9% after DRDGOLD announced its results for the six months ended Dec. 31.

Steel producer Ternium SA was down roughly 11% a day after the company reported its fourth-quarter and full year 2021 results.

Gravity Co. rose about 10% after the video-game developer said it launched the first CBT for a new game.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1644ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DRDGOLD LIMITED 4.89% 8.58 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
TERNIUM S.A. -11.10% 38.51 Delayed Quote.-0.46%
