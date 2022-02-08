ADRs End Higher, Danske Bank Among Companies Actively Trading

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.1% to 164.90. The European index improved 0.5% to 150.95. The Asian index increased 2% to 209.77. The Latin American index rose 0.8% to 200.13. And the emerging-markets index was up 2.1% to 347.80.

ADRs of Danske Bank AS, which trade over the counter, rose 3.5% after the Danish bank said that Chairman Karsten Dybvad won't stand for re-election at the coming general meeting, and recommends that board member and former Commerzbank AG Chief Executive Martin Blessing succeed him.

Nissan Motor Co.'s ADRs, which trade over the counter, were up 2% after the Japanese automaker swung to a third-quarter net profit thanks partly to a strong U.S. car market as it continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

BP PLC's ADRs slid 1.6% after the British oil-and-gas giant sought to reassure investors Tuesday that declining oil-and-gas production won't cripple earnings for the remainder of the decade as it pivots to lower-carbon investments. The company also reported strong quarterly and annual earnings.

