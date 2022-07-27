Log in
ADRs End Higher; Deutsche Lufthansa Trades Actively

07/27/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 2% to 140.12. The European index increased 1.8% to 131.88, the Asian index rose 2.1% to 170.09, the Latin American index climbed 2.7% to 178.39 and the emerging markets index increased 2.5% to 285.93.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and Deutsche Lufthansa AG were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain climbed 8.3% after it recorded a boost in first-half profit as sales rose 15%.

ADRs of Deutsche Lufthansa rose 5.2% after ground staff staged a walkout, forcing the carrier to cancel almost all of its flights from two of its hub airports. The German carrier said about 134,000 passengers were affected and that the strike could lead to additional delays and cancellations on Thursday and Friday. German labor union Verdi is asking for a 9.5% pay increase for about 20,000 workers to offset rising inflation and to compensate for higher workloads as the industry battles with staff shortages.

ADRs of Carrefour SA climbed 6.2% after the company said first-half earnings rose, driven by accelerating revenue in the second quarter.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1753ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CARREFOUR 1.99% 17.19 Real-time Quote.4.66%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN 1.65% 42.79 Real-time Quote.-31.96%
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 3.17% 6.056 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
HOT NEWS