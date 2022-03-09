Log in
News: Latest News
ADRs End Higher; Deutsche Post, Heineken Among Companies Actively Trading

03/09/2022 | 10:44pm GMT
By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 3.6% to 149.15. The European index improved 3.7% to 136.99. The Asian index rose 3.9% to 183.66. The Latin American index increased 1.6% to 207.67. And the emerging-markets index was up 3.7% at 315.50.

Deutsche Post AG's ADRs jumped 13% on Wednesday after the German freight-and-logistics group reported higher net profit for the fourth quarter over the prior year, and said that it would initiate a new share-buyback program.

ADRs of Heineken NV rose 6.6% after the brewer said it would stop the production, advertising and sale of the Heineken brand in Russia as a response to the escalation of the war in Ukraine.

British American Tobacco PLC's ADRs rose 3.3% after the cigarette maker said Wednesday that it has suspended all business and manufacturing in Ukraine, but its business in Russia continues to operate.


Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1743ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 2.58% 3056 Delayed Quote.8.98%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 12.45% 44.72 Delayed Quote.-29.66%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 6.64% 68.3 Real-time Quote.-21.07%
HEINEKEN N.V. 6.69% 84.5 Real-time Quote.-19.89%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 4.78% 136.2 Delayed Quote.73.81%
