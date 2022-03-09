ADRs End Higher; Deutsche Post, Heineken Among Companies Actively Trading

By Kimberly Chin



International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 3.6% to 149.15. The European index improved 3.7% to 136.99. The Asian index rose 3.9% to 183.66. The Latin American index increased 1.6% to 207.67. And the emerging-markets index was up 3.7% at 315.50.

Deutsche Post AG's ADRs jumped 13% on Wednesday after the German freight-and-logistics group reported higher net profit for the fourth quarter over the prior year, and said that it would initiate a new share-buyback program.

ADRs of Heineken NV rose 6.6% after the brewer said it would stop the production, advertising and sale of the Heineken brand in Russia as a response to the escalation of the war in Ukraine.

British American Tobacco PLC's ADRs rose 3.3% after the cigarette maker said Wednesday that it has suspended all business and manufacturing in Ukraine, but its business in Russia continues to operate.

