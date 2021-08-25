ADRs End Higher; DiDi Global, Achilles Therapeutics Among the Actively Traded

By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.6% to 166.20. The European index notched up 0.3% to 146.14. The Asian index rose 1.1% to 223.24. The Latin American index increased 1% to 210.23. And the emerging-markets index rose 1.1% to 377.24.

ADRs of DiDi Global Inc. tumbled 5.2% on Wednesday after the Chinese ride-hailing giant said it has delayed plans to expand to Britain and Europe, partly due to political and regulatory challenges, people familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal.

Achilles Therapeutics PLC's ADRs rose 4.2% after the company said it has been granted U.S. and European patents for a method of identifying cancer patients that are likely to respond to a checkpoint inhibitor.

BioNTech SE's ADRs rose 2% after news that U.S. federal regulators are likely to approve a Covid-19 booster shot for vaccinated adults starting at least six months after the previous dose rather than the eight-month gap they previously announced. BioNTech and partner Pfizer Inc. said Wednesday that they had asked U.S. health regulators to authorize boosters of their Covid-19 vaccine and submitted additional data showing a third dose improves protection against the virus. The FDA granted full approval to the vaccine on Monday.

