International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.2% to 149.49.

The European index rose 0.4% to 146.56. The Asian index fell 0.2% to 170.90. The Latin American index rose 0.3% to 186.23, while the emerging-markets index increased 0.6% to 275.72.

China's Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, jumping 11.7% to 38 cents, and Hong Kong-based uCloudlink Group Inc. jumped 10.3% to $2.08. Vaccitech PLC, which is based in United Kingdom, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares surging 10.3% to $4.18.

Aenza S.A.A., based in Peru, posted the largest decline, tumbling 15.1% to $2.13, followed by shares of Hong Kong's Studio City International Holdings Ltd., which plunged 12.4% to $4.24. Shares of China-based Cheetah Mobile Inc. dropped 10.0% to $1.72.

