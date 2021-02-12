Log in
News  >  Indexes & Markets

ADRs End Higher; European Index Gains 1.1%

02/12/2021 | 04:38pm EST
By Allison Prang

International stocks trading in New York rose Friday.

ING Groep NV and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.7% to 171.26, the European index increased 1.1% to 133.26, the Asian index improved 0.3% to 268.74, the Latin American index rose 0.4% to 191.86 and the emerging markets index increased 0.2% to 475.58.

ADRs of CollPlant Biotechnologies lost 32% to $16.45. Late Thursday, the company said it is doing a direct offering for 2 million of its American depositary shares. The company said the offering is expected to have gross proceeds of $35 million before accounting for some costs, CollPlant said.

ADRs of ING Groep added 6.2% to $10.08. ING reported fourth-quarter results on Friday. Its profit fell, as did total income, compared with a year ago.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-12-21 1638ET

