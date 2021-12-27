Log in
ADRs End Higher; Hailiang Education Up on Acquisition Proposal

12/27/2021 | 04:56pm EST
By Will Feuer

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.80% to 160.57. The European index improved 0.98% to 146.98. The Asian index rose 0.49% to 207.03. The Latin American index increased 1.24% to 179.65. And the emerging-markets index rose 0.54% to 337.88.

Hailiang Education Group Inc.'s ADRs gained 3.86% after the company said it formed a special committee of the board to consider an offer from the company's founder to buy the outstanding shares and take the company private.

ADRs of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. dropped 16.19% on Monday after the Jerusalem-based company provided details on the pricing of its follow-on share sale. BiondVax said its public offering of 3.8 million ADRs will be offered at $2.36 apiece, bringing in about $9 million for the company before underwriting and other expenses are deducted.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-21 1656ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIONDVAX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. -16.19% 2.33 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
HAILIANG EDUCATION GROUP INC. 3.86% 14 Delayed Quote.-79.53%
