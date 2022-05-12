Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs End Higher; Harmony Gold Traded Actively

05/12/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts improved 0.2% to 137.06. The European index edged up 0.1% to 130.65. The Asian index increased 0.5% to 160.06. The Latin American index rose 1% to 191.84 and the emerging-markets index improved 0.02% to 271.15.

Harmony Gold Mining Co. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.


Harmony Gold Mining Co. reported an earnings drop for the nine months ended March 31 and reiterated full-year guidance. ADRs fell 5.7% to $3.29.


Vodafone Group PLC and CK Hutchison's Three UK have entered discussions to combine their U.K. operations, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources. Vodafone's ADRs closed 0.9% higher at $14.70.


-- WSJ staff


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1738ET

HOT NEWS