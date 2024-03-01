This article was automatically generated by Dow Jones Newswires using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 1.7% to 175.12.

The European index added 1.3% to 168.02. The Asian index added 2.3% to 207.16. The Latin American index rose 0.8% to 216.79, while the emerging-markets index rose 2.2% to 328.96.

China's Hesai Group was the biggest leader during the session, soaring more than 20% to $4.44, and Australia-based Novonix surged 16% to $2.55. Opera, which is based in Norway, rounded out the top three leaders on Friday, with shares gaining about 16% to $14.10.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals, based in Australia, posted the largest decline, plunging about 19% to 71 cents, followed by shares of Macau-based Nature Wood Group, which tumbled almost 12% to $16.99.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-24 1650ET