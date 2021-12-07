Log in
ADRs End Higher; Jumia Among Companies Actively Trading

12/07/2021 | 05:54pm EST
International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 2.04% to 159.44. The European index improved 1.7% to 142.84. The Asian index rose 2.61% to 211.64. The Latin American index increased 1.67% to 179.78. And the emerging-markets index rose 2.61% to 346.78.

Jumia Technologies AG was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The e-commerce platform, which serves 11 nations in Africa, on Tuesday said that it had its largest Black Friday campaign this year, based on preliminary numbers.

Orders rose 39% year over year, while gross merchandise value rose 30%.

Its ADRs closed at $13.37, up nearly 21%.

