News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs End Higher, Leju Holdings and Sanofi Trade Actively

05/20/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
By Denny Jacob


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Friday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts ticked up 1% to 143.55. The European index advanced 1.1% to 136.29. The Asian index edged up 0.8% to 167.55. The Latin American index gained 1.9% to 208.51, while the emerging-markets index increased 0.7% to 287.37.

Leju Holdings Ltd. was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The online-to-offline real estate services provider rose 53% after a volatile trading session, though the company hasn't released any apparent news or releases recently.

Pharmaceutical products company Sanofi rose 2.5% after the company and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said the Food and Drug Administration approved Dupixent to treat patients with eosinophilic esophagitis, a chronic inflammatory disease that damages the esophagus.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-22 1924ET

