ADRs End Higher, Mercedes-Benz and Airbus Trade Actively

01/10/2023 | 05:55pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 0.7% to 149.83. The European index increased 0.6% to 143.85, the Asian index rose 0.7% to 176.00, the Latin American index gained 1.8% to 189.21 and the emerging markets index increased 1.3% to 298.42.

Mercedes-Benz AG and Airbus SE were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Mercedes-Benz AG increased 1.8% after the German luxury auto maker said electric-vehicle sales from its Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars business more than doubled last year.

ADRs of Airbus declined 1.4% after the company said its year-end deliveries were less than expected though deliveries still beat the year prior. The European plane maker said it delivered 661 commercial aircraft in 2022, compared with the 611 it had delivered to customers in 2021.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.04% 115.1 Real-time Quote.5.84%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.64% 67.75 Delayed Quote.9.64%
ADRs End Higher, Mercedes-Benz and Airbus Trade Actively
HOT NEWS