International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 0.2% to 175.48.

The European index added 0.3% to 168.59. The Asian index rose 0.1% to 207.43. The Latin American index dropped 0.7% to 215.39, while the emerging-markets index rose 0.3% to 330.02.

United Kingdom's Renalytix PLC was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 41.4% to $1.47. China-based AirNet Technology Inc. rose 26.2% to $1.41. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, which is based in France, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares surging 17.6% to $16.13.

Lotus Technology Inc., based in Singapore, posted the largest decline, plunging 15.8% to $6.70, followed by shares of China's Uxin Ltd., which tumbled 14.5% to $2.00. Shares of China-based Li Auto Inc. plunged 13.6% to $37.60.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet.

