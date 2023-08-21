This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Monday as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts increased 0.7% to 153.09.

The European index increased 0.8% to 150.94. The Asian index added 0.8% to 172.43. The Latin American index fell 0.8% to 195.17, while the emerging-markets index rose 0.6% to 286.03.

China's SOS Ltd. was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 99% to $8.95, and U.K.-based Renalytix PLC jumped 17% to $2.83. Voxeljet AG, which is based in Germany, rounded out the top three leaders on Monday, with shares jumping 17% to $1.34.

Fresh2 Group Ltd., based in China, posted the largest decline, plunging 18% to $1.82, followed by shares of China's Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd., which plunged 17% to 60 cents. Shares of U.K.-based PureTech Health PLC tumbled 11.1% to $22.60.

