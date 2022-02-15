Log in
ADRs End Higher; Taiwan Semiconductor, ABB Among Companies Actively Trading

02/15/2022 | 05:46pm EST
By Kimberly Chin

International stocks trading in New York closed higher Tuesday. The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.7% to 164.13. The European index improved 1.4% to 149.56. The Asian index increased 2.5% to 209.48. The Latin American index notched up 0.6% to 203.18. And the emerging-markets index rose 2.8% to 352.70.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s ADRs rose 4% Tuesday after the company said it is in a deal with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp. and Denso Corp. that will allow Denso to take a minority stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Inc., Taiwan Semiconductor's majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan.

ABB Ltd.'s ADRs rose 3% after the Swiss technology company rebranded its turbocharging division as it prepares to sell or spin off the business in the first half of 2022.

Legend Biotech Corp.'s ADRs rose 2.2% after the company said the U.S Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on its Phase 1 study of LB1901, the company's investigational autologous chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, or CAR-T, therapy for adults with relapsed or refractory T-cell lymphoma.

The Somerset, N.J., clinical-stage biotechnology company said it received an e-mail notification of the hold from the FDA on Friday, adding that the agency indicated it would provide an official letter by March 11.


Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-22 1744ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABB LTD 2.90% 32.31 Delayed Quote.-10.03%
DENSO CORPORATION 0.39% 8409 Delayed Quote.-12.10%
LEGEND BIOTECH CORPORATION 2.22% 40.6 Delayed Quote.-14.78%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.45% 730.598 Real-time Quote.0.88%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 1.88% 12445 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -1.21% 73.7 End-of-day quote.-6.23%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -2.00% 637 End-of-day quote.3.58%
HOT NEWS