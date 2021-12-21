Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

ADRs End Higher Tuesday; Embraer, Rio Tinto Among Companies Actively Trading

12/21/2021 | 05:34pm EST
International stocks trading in New York closed higher Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 2.26% to 157.56. The European index gained 1.79% to 143.37. The Asian index increased 3.08% to 205.05, while the Latin American index was up 1.06% to 175.17. The emerging-markets index rose 3.38% to 334.55.

Embraer SA and Rio Tinto PLC were among those whose ADRs traded actively.

Brazilian aerospace firm Embraer said Tuesday that its urban air mobility business Eve Holding Inc. would go public by combining with a special-purpose acquisition company in a transaction that values the company at about $2.9 billion. Embraer also said Tuesday that SkyWest and Republic Airways were committing to order up to 300 of its air taxis. Embraer's ADRs closed Tuesday at $16.07, up 15.6%

Rio Tinto said Tuesday that it agreed to buy the Rincon lithium project in Argentina from Rincon Mining for $825 million. Rio Tinto has two other lithium projects under way and the latest deal would strengthen its global energy transition portfolio. Rio Tinto ADRs closed Tuesday at $66.01, up 2.6%.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-21 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. -2.40% 19.91 End-of-day quote.124.97%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.17% 115.3648 Delayed Quote.11.58%
RIO TINTO PLC 3.02% 4903 Delayed Quote.-12.99%
SKYWEST, INC. 7.70% 40.56 Delayed Quote.-5.51%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.10% 102.22 Delayed Quote.21.15%
