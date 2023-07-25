By Denny Jacob

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Tuesday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary ticked up 0.8%, to 159.78. The European index edged up 0.5%, to 153.90. The Asian index climbed 1.1%, to 185.24. The Latin American index rose 0.8%, to 212.67, while the emerging-markets index advanced 1.1%, to 309.97.

Unilever was among those whose ADRs traded actively.

The maker of brands including Persil detergent and Hellmann's mayonnaise edged up 4.7% after second-quarter sales growth beat expectations, as price increases outweighed a slight decline in volumes, and it raised full-year guidance.

Fangdd Network Group retreated 12% after the Chinese property technology company changed the ratio of its American depositary shares representing its Class A ordinary shares.

