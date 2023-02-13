Advanced search
ADRs End Higher, Vodafone Trades Actively

02/13/2023 | 05:23pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


International stocks trading in New York closed higher Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.2% to 154.83. The European index increased 1.3% to 148.55, the Asian index was up 0.9% at 183.17, the Latin American index gained 1.9% to 191.16 and the emerging markets index rose 1.3% to 305.36.

Vodafone Group PLC and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin were among the companies with ADRs trading actively.

ADRs of Vodafone increased 2.1% after Liberty Global PLC said it acquired a 4.92% stake in the European telecommunications company via a share placement worth about 225 million pounds ($273.2 million).

ADRs of Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin rose 1.2% after the French tire maker said profit rose in 2022, though it missed expectations on a turbulent market and an inflationary environment.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1723ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -0.89% 21.08 Delayed Quote.12.36%
MICHELIN (CGDE) 0.39% 29.425 Real-time Quote.12.80%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 2.09% 94 Delayed Quote.9.31%
