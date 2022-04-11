Log in
ADRs End Lower

04/11/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
By Stephanie Lai


International stocks trading in New York closed lower Monday.

The S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.91% to 154.08. The Asian index decreased 1.53% to 182.31, the Emerging Markets index lost 1.17% to 315.55, the European index edged down 0.59% to 144.51 and the Latin American index ticked down 0.29% to 226.71.

Bilibili Inc. and Weir Group PLC were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

ADRs of Chinese video-game streaming company Bilibili rose 7.2% to $27.56 as the country's media and entertainment regulator approved its license, along with dozens of new titles across the sector, which ended a nine-month freeze in the world's largest mobile game market.

ADRs of Scottish engineering company Weir Group dropped 3.79% to $9.91 after it said it had bought Carriere Industrial Supply Ltd., a Canadian mining-equipment supplier, for GBP20 million ($26.1 million).


Write to Stephanie Lai at stephanie.lai@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-11-22 1634ET

